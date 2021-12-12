2023: PDP Will Win 25 States, National Assembly Seats – Ayu Naija News - The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has set a tall order for his party ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Ayu on Sunday said the PDP will win at least 25 states and a majority of the seats in ...



News Credibility Score: 70%