Gunmen Impose Over N1m Levy On Zamfara Communities The Will - December 12, (THEWILL) - Gunmen have demanded over N1 million as levy from different communities in the Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, and Birnin-Magaji local government areas of Zamfara State. The communities include Birnin Tsaba, Gabaken Mesa, Gabaken Dan- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%