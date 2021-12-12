Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Navy deploys special forces, 10 warships to tackle sea pirates
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Nigerian Navy on Sunday deployed its Special Boat Service unit (special forces) and thousands of troops onboard 10 warships, two helicopters, and other assets in a special military exercise. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, who ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vincent Obi editing -Navy deploys 10 warships, Special Forces to tackle sea pirates, others Vanguard News:
Vincent Obi editing -Navy deploys 10 warships, Special Forces to tackle sea pirates, others
Navy deploys 10 warships, Special Forces to tackle sea pirates, others The Eagle Online:
Navy deploys 10 warships, Special Forces to tackle sea pirates, others


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
2 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from university - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Religion Has Become Number One Problem For Nigerians, Says Wole Soyinka - News Break, 22 hours ago
5 Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King - Investor King, 17 hours ago
7 20 bandits, 7 villagers killed as military engage bandits in Zamfara village - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
9 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Impose special taxes on alcohol, cigarettes, others – World Bank tells Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info