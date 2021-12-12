Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Emir strips APC chieftain of title for critizing governor for spending N200m to purchase exotic cars for monarchs
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, has stripped one of the chiefs, Umar Mustapha, of his title for criticizing Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who on December 1 splashed N200 million on cars for&n

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

