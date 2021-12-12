Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’
Vanguard News
- –Says now not time for lurid political journalism By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night responded to the Daily Trust Editorial on Sunday which
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Violence not peculiar to Nigeria – Presidency responds to Daily Trust editorial
Premium Times:
Buhari tackles Daily Trust over critical editorial on insecurity in Nigeria
The Herald:
Presidency replies Daily Trust over "life has lost its value under Buhari" editorial
Ripples Nigeria:
‘Killings not peculiar to Nigeria,’ Presidency responds to Daily Trust’s criticism of Buhari handling of insecurity
Signal:
Violence and Insecurity Not Peculiar to Nigeria – Presidency
PM News:
We are fighting terrorists without let up: Buhari replies Daily Trust - P.M. News
Prompt News:
“Life Has Lost Its Value Under Buhari’s Nigeria”, Presidency Replies Daily Trust
The Will:
Presidency Faults Daily Trust Editorial, Says Buhari Is Working To Keep Nigerians Safe
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Tackles Daily Trust Over Critical Editorial On Insecurity In Nigeria
Global Upfront:
Violence not peculiar to Nigeria – Presidency responds to Daily Trust editorial
More Picks
1
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
2
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
6
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
8
Police foil armed robbery attempt, recover ammunition in Jigawa -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Actor Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' and wife Sandra welcome their first child together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
8 hours ago
