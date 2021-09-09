Post News
News at a Glance
Come To Ebonyi And See If You Would Return –Governor Umahi Dares IPOB Over Threats To Stop Buhari's Visit
Sahara Reporters
- Come To Ebonyi And See If You Would Return –Governor Umahi Dares IPOB Over Threats To Stop Buhari's Visit
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IPOB can’t stop Buhari from coming to Ebonyi –Gov Umahi
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Umahi To IPOB: You Can’t Stop Buhari From Visiting
Nigeria Breaking News:
You Can’t Stop President Buhari From Coming To Ebonyi - Governor Umahi To IPOB
More Picks
1
Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Religion Has Become Number One Problem For Nigerians, Says Wole Soyinka -
News Break,
23 hours ago
3
Abacha's CSO saved me from being raped as an Investigative Journalist ' Abike Dabiri-Erewa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
FirstBank Launches Transact And Win Promo, Rewards Firstmonie Wallet Customers With Exciting Prizes | Investors King -
Investor King,
18 hours ago
5
Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation -
Pulse Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions -
Legit,
20 hours ago
7
Impose special taxes on alcohol, cigarettes, others – World Bank tells Nigerian govt -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
Osun 2022: Davido Declares Ademola Adeleke, ‘Incoming Governor Of Osun State’ (Watch Video) -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
9
Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Identity of Blessing Okoro's alleged baby daddy said to be the actual owner of the house revealed (Photos) -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
