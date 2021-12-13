Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Konga Yakata 2021 shatters record
News photo Champion Newspapers  - Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, has drawn the curtains on a hugely successful 2021 edition of its annual Black Friday sale tagged Konga Yakata, with the company witnessing a massive 180% growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). The record- ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth Prompt News:
Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth
Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth 1st for Credible News:
Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth
Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth Business Hilights:
Konga Yakata 2021 records over 180% growth


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
2 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
3 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders in crucial meeting over Mali, Guinea Conakry crises - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 US Tornadoes: Buhari condoles American govt over deaths, destruction of whole towns - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria, Burkina Faso demonstrate political will to fight human trafficking, sign MoU - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info