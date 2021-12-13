Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"It took me 16 years of hustle to make it here" - Yul Edochie shares motivational speech
Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to advise his younger fans who are chasing success by every means possible to take it possible because real success takes time.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul Edochie The Info NG:
“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul Edochie
It took me 16 years of hustle to be successful- Yul Edochie Oyo Gist:
It took me 16 years of hustle to be successful- Yul Edochie
“It took me 16 years of hustle to make it here” – Yul Edochie shares motivational speech Naija Parrot:
“It took me 16 years of hustle to make it here” – Yul Edochie shares motivational speech
Kemi Filani Blog:
'It took me 16 years of hustle to be successful' Actor Yul Edochie


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
2 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
3 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders in crucial meeting over Mali, Guinea Conakry crises - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 It's a sin to speak phonetics - Controversial Nigerian evangelist warns people in video, stirs reactions - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 US Tornadoes: Buhari condoles American govt over deaths, destruction of whole towns - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria, Burkina Faso demonstrate political will to fight human trafficking, sign MoU - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Casting aspersions on great men of God like Pastor Adeboye is unwise and very very dangerous - Doyin Okupe warns Femi Falana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info