Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"This is the first investment towards her future" - Proud Father writes as he gifts his daughter a sachet water production company on her first birthday
Yaba Left Online
- A Popular Twitter Influencer known as Jack, has been commended on the micro-blogging platform for the amazing gift he gave his daughter on her first birthday.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“I Built A Sachet And Bottle Water Production Factory In Her Name” – Father Gifts 1-yr old Daughter An Investment As Birthday Gift
Correct NG:
Nigerian man builds sachet, bottle water company as birthday gift for his 1-yr-old daughter
Naija Parrot:
“This is the first investment towards her future” – Proud Father writes as he gifts his daughter a sachet water production company on her first birthday
Naija on Point:
Nigerian man builds sachet, bottle water company as birthday gift for his 1-yr-old daughter
More Picks
1
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
3
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo detained by Nigerian police for exposing high level police corruption -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
5
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
8
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
9
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
