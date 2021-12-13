Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
The Guardian
- A Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) tanker, exploded at a filling station, on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Anambra, on Sunday night, setting vehicles and buildings on fire.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Two filling stations, buildings burnt in Onitsha tanker explosion
The Nation:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Premium Times:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
The Street Journal:
Gas Tanker Explosion Burns Vehicles, Buildings In Onitsha
News Verge:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Gas tanker explosion destroys vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
The Eagle Online:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Pulse Nigeria:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Insecurity: 2022 will be very challenging, IGP alerts police managers -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
8
More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack -
Legit,
21 hours ago
9
Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
