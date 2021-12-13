Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
News photo The Guardian  - A Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) tanker, exploded at a filling station, on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Anambra, on Sunday night, setting vehicles and buildings on fire.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two filling stations, buildings burnt in Onitsha tanker explosion The Punch:
Two filling stations, buildings burnt in Onitsha tanker explosion
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha The Nation:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha Premium Times:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Gas Tanker Explosion Burns Vehicles, Buildings In Onitsha The Street Journal:
Gas Tanker Explosion Burns Vehicles, Buildings In Onitsha
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha — NEWSVERGE
Gas tanker explosion destroys vehicles, buildings in Onitsha Daily Nigerian:
Gas tanker explosion destroys vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha The Eagle Online:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha Pulse Nigeria:
Gas tanker explosion burns vehicles, buildings in Onitsha


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Insecurity: 2022 will be very challenging, IGP alerts police managers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info