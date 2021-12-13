Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ex-beauty queen cries out after her home was set ablaze by gunmen and her father, an Imo traditional ruler, was abducted (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Two traditional rulers in two communities in Okigwe, Imo State, were abducted on Sunday, Dec. 12, by gunmen.
Acho Ndukwe, the traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube, and Paul Ogbu, ruler of
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
