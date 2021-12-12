‘I had been speaking against Buhari govt since I was his Minister’ – Dalung

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH - Not Just OK,
6 hours ago
|
7
|
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Actor and AGN president, Emeka Rollas and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago