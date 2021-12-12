Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Australian Socialite Undergoes 36 Surgeries, Has Both Feet Amputated After Mosquito Bite In Nigeria
Sahara Reporters  - The socialite noted that it was while she was there, she got bitten three times by a mosquito on her left ankle.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries, has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries, has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Australian socialite claims she lost her legs after mosquito bite in Nigeria Ripples Nigeria:
Australian socialite claims she lost her legs after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria Within Nigeria:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
7 Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Actor and AGN president, Emeka Rollas and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info