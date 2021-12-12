Post News
News at a Glance
Australian Socialite Undergoes 36 Surgeries, Has Both Feet Amputated After Mosquito Bite In Nigeria
Sahara Reporters
- The socialite noted that it was while she was there, she got bitten three times by a mosquito on her left ankle.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries, has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Australian socialite claims she lost her legs after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria
Within Nigeria:
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria
More Picks
1
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
2
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
6
Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
6 hours ago
7
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Actor and AGN president, Emeka Rollas and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
