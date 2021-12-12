Post News
News at a Glance
Actor Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' and wife Sandra welcome their first child together
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff and his wife Sandra have welcomed their first child together.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Actor Samuel Ajibola, wife welcome baby boy
Yaba Left Online:
Actor, Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' and wife welcome their first child together
Correct NG:
Actor, Samuel ”Spiff” Ajibola and wife welcome a baby boy
Online Nigeria:
Actor Samuel Ajibola And Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Naija on Point:
Actor, Samuel ”Spiff” Ajibola and wife welcome a baby boy
Tori News:
Actor Samuel Ajibola And Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Kemi Filani Blog:
Actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife welcome a baby boy
More Picks
1
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
2
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
Over 1.9m doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
6
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
8
Police foil armed robbery attempt, recover ammunition in Jigawa -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Actor Samuel Ajibola 'Spiff' and wife Sandra welcome their first child together -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
8 hours ago
