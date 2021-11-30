"A man who can't cook is an open target for the devil" Pastor Shola Adeoye says







The Lighthouse Church founder said a man who can't cook will eat his enemy&# Linda Ikeji Blog - Pastor Shola Adeoye has advised parents to teach their sons to cook because they will need it one day.The Lighthouse Church founder said a man who can't cook will eat his enemy&#



News Credibility Score: 99%