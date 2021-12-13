Post News
News at a Glance
UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16
The Punch
- Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Champions League Round of 16: Man United get PSG in top of pile clash
Ripples Nigeria:
BREAKING… Messi to face Ronaldo as PSG battle Man Utd in UCL knockouts.
Prompt News:
UCL Draw: Messi, Ronaldo Clash Again + Full Draw
The Will:
Draws For R16 Pitch PSG-Versus Man Utd; Renews Ronaldo/Messi Rivalry
Republican Nigeria:
Man United get PSG in Champions League Round of 16 tie
Gist Reel:
United Draws PSG In Champions League Last 16
The New Diplomat:
Breaking! UCL Round Of 16 Draw Revealed [Full List]
The Genius Media:
Messi And Ronaldo Collide At Champions League Last 16 – #UCLDRAW [FULL DRAW]
Naija News:
UCL Draw: Messi-Ronaldo Rivalry Continues As Man Utd Face PSG In Last 16
More Picks
1
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
3
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
8
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
9
Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
C/League last 16 re-draw after Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico error -
Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago
