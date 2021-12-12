Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates has taken a different turn as airlines have been barred from flying Nigerians to the middle-east country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
UAE Government Bars All Airlines From Conveying Nigerians To Dubai As Diplomatic Row Deepens
UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens
UAE bars international airlines from boarding Nigerian passengers to Dubai as diplomatic row deepens The Street Journal:
UAE bars international airlines from boarding Nigerian passengers to Dubai as diplomatic row deepens
UAE ‘bars’ airlines from flying Nigerians to Dubai as Omicron ban row deepens Global Upfront:
UAE ‘bars’ airlines from flying Nigerians to Dubai as Omicron ban row deepens
Julia Blaise Blog:
UAE bars Airlines from taking Nigerians to Dubai over Diplomatic row
UAE Reportedly Bans Airlines From Flying Nigerians To Dubai Naija News:
UAE Reportedly Bans Airlines From Flying Nigerians To Dubai


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
2 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
6 Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 1 day ago
9 Police foil armed robbery attempt, recover ammunition in Jigawa - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info