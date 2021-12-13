Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


C/League last 16 re-draw after Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico error
Nigerian Tribune  - UEFA will conduct a new Champions League last-16 draw at 2pm after a mistake involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League draw to be The Punch:
Champions League draw to be 'entirely redone' after error —UEFA
Sahara Reporters:
UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw To Be Redone After Technical Error
#UCLDraw: UEFA Cancels Round of 16 Champions League Draw Not Just OK:
#UCLDraw: UEFA Cancels Round of 16 Champions League Draw
UEFA voids Champions League last 16 draw PM News:
UEFA voids Champions League last 16 draw
#UEFA Champions League Draw To Be Redone - #UCLDRAW The Genius Media:
#UEFA Champions League Draw To Be Redone - #UCLDRAW
UEFA Confirm Champions League Draw Canceled And To Be Redone Legit 9ja:
UEFA Confirm Champions League Draw Canceled And To Be Redone
UEFA investigate Man United blunder and may redo Champions League last 16 draw Edujandon:
UEFA investigate Man United blunder and may redo Champions League last 16 draw
See the UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw Tori News:
See the UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw


   More Picks
1 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
3 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
8 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 C/League last 16 re-draw after Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico error - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info