Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Comedian Funny Bone decries lack of testing facilities at Nigerian airports
News photo The Punch  - Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibuna, popularly known as Funny Bone, on Monday decried the lack of COVID-19 testing facilities at Nigerian airports.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG
COVID-19: Funny bone berates absence of testing facilities at Nigerian airports The News Guru:
COVID-19: Funny bone berates absence of testing facilities at Nigerian airports
COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG Kemi Filani Blog:
COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG
COVID-19: Comedian Funny Bone Laments About Lack Of Testing Facilities At Nigerian Airports Tori News:
COVID-19: Comedian Funny Bone Laments About Lack Of Testing Facilities At Nigerian Airports


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
2 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
6 Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 ‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman - Channels Television, 1 day ago
9 Police foil armed robbery attempt, recover ammunition in Jigawa - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info