Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Comedian Funny Bone decries lack of testing facilities at Nigerian airports
The Punch
- Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibuna, popularly known as Funny Bone, on Monday decried the lack of COVID-19 testing facilities at Nigerian airports.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG
The News Guru:
COVID-19: Funny bone berates absence of testing facilities at Nigerian airports
Kemi Filani Blog:
COVID-19: Our airports lack facilities to test, who are we fooling? Funny Bone queries FG
Tori News:
COVID-19: Comedian Funny Bone Laments About Lack Of Testing Facilities At Nigerian Airports
More Picks
1
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
2
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
4
Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: We must forge stronger solidarity to tackle new challenges -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
5 hours ago
6
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
‘The Battle To Rescue Nigeria Is On You,’ Wike Charges PDP Chairman -
Channels Television,
1 day ago
9
Police foil armed robbery attempt, recover ammunition in Jigawa -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
If you are cheating on your partner at least use protection - Filmmaker Imoh Umoren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
