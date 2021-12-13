Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Finance Bill 2021: Tax system must work for every Nigerian, FIRS Chairman to Reps
News photo Daily Post  - The 2021 Finance Bill must be tailored towards enabling an efficient tax system that works for every Nigerian. This was the position of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami to journalists after a stakeholder ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Finance Bill 2021: Our tax system must work for every Nigerian ― FIRS Nigerian Tribune:
Finance Bill 2021: Our tax system must work for every Nigerian ― FIRS
Finance Bill 2021: Tax system must work for every Nigerian, FIRS Chairman to Reps Nigerian Eye:
Finance Bill 2021: Tax system must work for every Nigerian, FIRS Chairman to Reps
Finance Bill 2021: “Our Tax system must work for every Nigerian” — FIRS Executive Chairman National Accord:
Finance Bill 2021: “Our Tax system must work for every Nigerian” — FIRS Executive Chairman
Finance Bill: “Our Tax System Must Work For Every Nigerian” – FIRS Boss Prompt News:
Finance Bill: “Our Tax System Must Work For Every Nigerian” – FIRS Boss


   More Picks
1 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
3 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo detained by Nigerian police for exposing high level police corruption - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
5 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
8 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info