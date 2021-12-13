Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


In Retaliatory Move, UAE Stops International Airlines from Flying Nigerian Passengers to Dubai
News photo This Day  - Chinedu Eze International carriers operating into Nigeria have confirmed a directive from United Arab Emirates that they should not airlift Nigerian travellers to Dubai. Although this is not unconn…

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates tells foreign airlines Vanguard News:
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates tells foreign airlines
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates orders foreign airlines Point Blank News:
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates orders foreign airlines
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, UAE tells foreign airlines The Eagle Online:
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, UAE tells foreign airlines
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates orders foreign airlines Champion Newspapers:
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, United Arab Emirates orders foreign airlines
UAE Stops International Airlines from Boarding Nigerian Passengers to Dubai The Boss Newspapers:
UAE Stops International Airlines from Boarding Nigerian Passengers to Dubai
UAE reportedly stops international Airlines from boarding Nigerian passengers to Dubai Instablog 9ja:
UAE reportedly stops international Airlines from boarding Nigerian passengers to Dubai
UAE Asks Foreign Airlines To Stop Bringing Nigerian Passengers To Dubai Kanyi Daily:
UAE Asks Foreign Airlines To Stop Bringing Nigerian Passengers To Dubai
UAE Orders All Int’l Airlines To Stop Lifting Nigerian Passengers The New Diplomat:
UAE Orders All Int’l Airlines To Stop Lifting Nigerian Passengers
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, UAE tells foreign airlines Republican Nigeria:
Stop bringing Nigerians to our country, UAE tells foreign airlines


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 NNPC attempts to force down increased price of cooking gas by increasing supply - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Federal Govt. Has No Business Conducting Marriages; Federal Marriage Registries Illegal And Invalid — Court - The Nigeria Lawyer, 12 hours ago
4 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Insecurity: 2022 will be very challenging, IGP alerts police managers - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info