Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The organizers of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the World, have released an updated last-16 draw for the tournament after the initial dr

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s PSG vs Real Madrid as Man U take on Atletico in Champions League last-16 re-draw Daily Trust:
It’s PSG vs Real Madrid as Man U take on Atletico in Champions League last-16 re-draw
Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone Daily Post:
Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone
#UCLdraw: Messi to face Real Madrid as Chelsea get Lille again Premium Times:
#UCLdraw: Messi to face Real Madrid as Chelsea get Lille again
Chelsea to face Lille as PSG battle Madrid in UCL last 16. Ripples Nigeria:
Chelsea to face Lille as PSG battle Madrid in UCL last 16.
Official draw #UCLdraw #UCL Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid RB Salzburg-FC Bayern Sporting CP-Manchester City Benfica-Ajax Chelsea-Lille Atletico Madrid-Manchester United Villarreal-Juve Inter - Liverpool GY Online NG:
Official draw #UCLdraw #UCL Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid RB Salzburg-FC Bayern Sporting CP-Manchester City Benfica-Ajax Chelsea-Lille Atletico Madrid-Manchester United Villarreal-Juve Inter - Liverpool
Real Madrid Slams UEFA Over Champions League Last-16 Draw Independent:
Real Madrid Slams UEFA Over Champions League Last-16 Draw
UEFA Champions League draw to be ‘entirely redone’ after technical error TV360 Nigeria:
UEFA Champions League draw to be ‘entirely redone’ after technical error
Messi PM News:
Messi's PSG now to face Madrid, Man U to meet Atletico - P.M. News
UEFA confirms it will redo Champions League round of 16 draw Kemi Filani Blog:
UEFA confirms it will redo Champions League round of 16 draw
UEFA Releases New Draw For The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Tori News:
UEFA Releases New Draw For The UEFA Champions League Round of 16


   More Picks
1 Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
7 Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Actor and AGN president, Emeka Rollas and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info