Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The organizers of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious football competitions in the World, have released an updated last-16 draw for the tournament after the initial dr
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
It’s PSG vs Real Madrid as Man U take on Atletico in Champions League last-16 re-draw
Daily Post:
Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone
Premium Times:
#UCLdraw: Messi to face Real Madrid as Chelsea get Lille again
Ripples Nigeria:
Chelsea to face Lille as PSG battle Madrid in UCL last 16.
GY Online NG:
Official draw #UCLdraw #UCL Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid RB Salzburg-FC Bayern Sporting CP-Manchester City Benfica-Ajax Chelsea-Lille Atletico Madrid-Manchester United Villarreal-Juve Inter - Liverpool
Independent:
Real Madrid Slams UEFA Over Champions League Last-16 Draw
TV360 Nigeria:
UEFA Champions League draw to be ‘entirely redone’ after technical error
PM News:
Messi's PSG now to face Madrid, Man U to meet Atletico - P.M. News
Kemi Filani Blog:
UEFA confirms it will redo Champions League round of 16 draw
Tori News:
UEFA Releases New Draw For The UEFA Champions League Round of 16
More Picks
1
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
2
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
5
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
6
Ed Sheeran Confirms Being Featured On Fireboy's 'Peru' Remix | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
6 hours ago
7
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Actor and AGN president, Emeka Rollas and wife celebrate 18th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...