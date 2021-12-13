Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dowen College: Falana Asks Police To Invite Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo Over 'Reckless' Comment On Sylvester's Death
Sahara Reporters
- Dowen College: Falana Asks Police To Invite Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo Over 'Reckless' Comment On Sylvester's Death
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Detty December: Just like Ada Ameh, activist Adetoun vows to beat up Kemi Olunloyo over Sylvester comment
Yaba Left Online:
Femi Falana asks police to invite Kemi Olunloyo over comment on Sylvester Oromoni’s death
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Femi Falana asks police to invite Kemi Olunloyo over comment on Sylvester Oromoni’s death
The Dabigal Blog:
Femi Falana asks police to invite Kemi Olunloyo over comment on Sylvester Oromoni’s death
Gist Reel:
Falana & Falana’s chambers has asked the Lagos state police command to invite journalist Kemi Olunloyo to explain a reckless allegation she made against Sylvester Oromoni.
The Genius Media:
Trouble Looms As Femi Falana Drag Kemi Olunloyo To Panti Over Sylvester Oromoni’s Case – #JusticeForSylvester
Naija Parrot:
Femi Falana asks police to invite Kemi Olunloyo over comment on Sylvester Oromoni’s death
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo detained by Nigerian police for exposing high level police corruption -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
3
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal -
The Dabigal Blog,
8 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
7
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...