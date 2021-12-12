Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okowa mourns as Itsekiri leader, Isaac Jemide, dies at 88
The Punch  - Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday commiserated with the Itsekiri people of the state on the death of their prominent leader, Chief Isaac Jemide.

4 hours ago
