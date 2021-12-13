Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria
The Guardian Nigeria
- The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has assured that by 2022, Nigeria would have the largest Fifth Generation (5G) coverage in Africa.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
The Nation:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
The Guardian:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
The Herald:
Pantami: Nigeria’ll have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022
Prompt News:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
The News Guru:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 – Pantami
National Accord:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami
Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022, says Pantami
Champion Newspapers:
Pantami upbeat ‘Nigeria to have widest 5G Coverage in Africa’
Global Village Extra:
Nigeria’ll Have Widest 5G Coverage In Africa – Pantami
Tell-Force Blog:
Nigeria will have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Government
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
NNPC attempts to force down increased price of cooking gas by increasing supply -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Federal Govt. Has No Business Conducting Marriages; Federal Marriage Registries Illegal And Invalid — Court -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
12 hours ago
4
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
19 hours ago
7
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Insecurity: 2022 will be very challenging, IGP alerts police managers -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
15 hours ago
