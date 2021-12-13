Navy intercepts vessel carrying 4,402 barrels of illegal crude oil in Bayelsa Daily Trust - The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Soroh) has arrested a vessel “MT TIS IV” carrying 4,402 barrels of illegally sourced crude oil worth about $315,500 (N148,281,000) in Akassa River in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The Navy also arrested ...



News Credibility Score: 99%