CBN earmarks N41bn through Heritage Bank for Dry Season wheat projects’ farming

The post CBN earmarks N41bn through Heritage Bank for Dry Season wheat projects’ farming first ... Prompt News - In a bid to meet high demand amid poor production capacity of wheat, the Central Bank of Nigeria earmarked a whopping sum of N41billion, which [...]The post CBN earmarks N41bn through Heritage Bank for Dry Season wheat projects’ farming first ...



News Credibility Score: 99%