Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kim Kardashian has finally passed the baby bar law exam on her fourth attempt.
The reality star already failed three times in two years.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Exam On Fourth Try American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has finally passed her 'baby bar' law exams.
Yaba Left Online:
Kim Kardashian finally passes Baby Bar Exams after failing 3 times
Ripples Nigeria:
Kim Kardashian passes bar exam after three failed attempts
Pulse Nigeria:
Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts
Gist Reel:
Kim Kardashian passes her baby bar examination after failing three times.
Tori News:
Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam After Three Failed Attempt
More Picks
1
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
3
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo detained by Nigerian police for exposing high level police corruption -
Kanyi Daily,
2 hours ago
5
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Buhari reacts to Daily Trust Editorial “Life has lost its value under Buhari’s Nigeria’ -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
7
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
8
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
9
Rema gifts his female fans the sum of 1.2 Million naira for ‘rocking the stage’ with him during a performance -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Kano Pillars emerge champions of maiden Presidential Pre-season Cup -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
