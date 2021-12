Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo detained by Nigerian police for exposing high level police corruption Kanyi Daily - Founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Fisayo Soyombo has been detained at the Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja. Few months ago, FIJ reported how, Joseph Egbunike, head of the police internal panel probing Abba Kyari’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%