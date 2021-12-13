Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drew Uyi hails Eguavoen's Appointment As Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser
Vanguard News  - Top Sports and FA licensed Football Agent, Drew Uyi, has extended his congratulations to newly appointed interim

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF fires Rohr, appoints Eguavoen Eagles’ interim boss The Punch:
NFF fires Rohr, appoints Eguavoen Eagles’ interim boss
Nff Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Naija Loaded:
Nff Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser
NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen As Interim Technical Adviser Independent:
NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen As Interim Technical Adviser
NFF Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles Boss, Fires Rohr The New Diplomat:
NFF Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles Boss, Fires Rohr
NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles Manager The Boss Newspapers:
NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen Interim Super Eagles Manager


   More Picks
1 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack - Legit, 18 hours ago
5 Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 UAE allegedly bars airlines from flying Nigerians to the country as diplomatic row deepens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 C/League last 16 re-draw after Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico error - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info