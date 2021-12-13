Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Green Bond Market Exceeds N55Bn Mark As NGX Targets More Issuance
News photo Mondo Visione  - Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) says the value of Nigeria’s green bonds market has grown to N55.52 billion within 2017 and 2021.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria seeks to expand N56b green bond market The Nation:
Nigeria seeks to expand N56b green bond market
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55bn mark in 4 yrs News Verge:
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55bn mark in 4 yrs
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55b mark in four years The Eagle Online:
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55b mark in four years
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55bn mark in four yrs EnviroNews Nigeria:
Nigeria’s green bond market exceeds N55bn mark in four yrs
Nigeria’s Green Bond Market Exceeds N55Bn Mark Business Hilights:
Nigeria’s Green Bond Market Exceeds N55Bn Mark


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info