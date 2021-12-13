LAUTECH retains NUC ranking as best state university

LAUTECH retains NUC ranking as best state university



The latest ranking of Nigerian Universities has shown the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as the best State University in the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineLAUTECH retains NUC ranking as best state universityThe latest ranking of Nigerian Universities has shown the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as the best State University in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%