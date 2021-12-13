Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One Million Expired AstraZeneca Vaccines Set To Be Destroyed – NPHCDA
Channels Television  - Nigeria is set to destroy one million AstraZeneca vaccines in line with environmental protocols. This is according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib. Dr. Faisal at a briefing of the ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

