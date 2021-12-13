Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2021 on Monday, December 13.
Musk, 50, made history this year after his space comp
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
The Punch:
Time Names Elon Musk 2021 Person Of The Year Billionaire, Elon Musk has been named Person Of The Year by Time Magazine, an annual tradition of naming a person with the most influence in a particular year.
Signal:
Elon Musk Named TIME's Person of the Year
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Time names Elon Musk 2021 Person Of The Year | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Time Magazine Names Elon Musk 'Person Of The Year'
Screen Gist:
Elon Musk Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year 2021
Within Nigeria:
Elon Musk named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2021
More Picks
1
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Pls some of u ladies that don’t wear underwear and bra to church, what are ur motive?” — Pretty Mike questions women -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
3
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
The moment you don't have money to give, you become the worst person - Annie Idibia laments about friends and family members who feel entitled -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
7
Young man bursts into tears after meeting rapper, Olamide for the first time (WATCH) -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
8
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
9
Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
C/League last 16 re-draw after Man Utd, Liverpool, Atletico error -
Nigerian Tribune,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...