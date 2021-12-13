Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun State University Student Shot, Set Ablaze For Refusing To Join Cult
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Osun State University Student Shot, Set Ablaze For Refusing To Join Cult

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun state university student allegedly shot and set ablaze for refusing to join cult Linda Ikeji Blog:
Osun state university student allegedly shot and set ablaze for refusing to join cult
Student set ablaze by attackers being forced to join cult – UNIOSUN The Punch:
Student set ablaze by attackers being forced to join cult – UNIOSUN
Osun Student Set Ablaze By Suspected Cultist For Refusing To Join Cult News Break:
Osun Student Set Ablaze By Suspected Cultist For Refusing To Join Cult
Osun State University Student Shot, Set Ablaze for Refusing to Join Cult Within Nigeria:
Osun State University Student Shot, Set Ablaze for Refusing to Join Cult
Osun State University Student Allegedly Shot And Set Ablaze For Refusing To Join Cult Tori News:
Osun State University Student Allegedly Shot And Set Ablaze For Refusing To Join Cult


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Defence Chief Leo Irabor orders 50 Generals to exit Nigerian military - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info