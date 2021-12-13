Nigerian Security Operatives Now Behave Like Terrorists ― Shiites’ Leader, El-Zakzaky Speaks On Zaria Killings Of Followers









The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, says Nigerian security operatives behave like terrorists some times when they are on a mission.The Islamic cleric stated ... Sahara Reporters - Ibraheem-El-ZakzakyThe leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, says Nigerian security operatives behave like terrorists some times when they are on a mission.The Islamic cleric stated ...



News Credibility Score: 99%