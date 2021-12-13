Lawan Reveals Lawmakers’ Salaries, Says Senator Earns N1.5m, House Member N1.3m Monthly This Day - *Says quarterly office running cost for senator is N13m, house member N8m Deji Elumoye in Abuja President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has made public the salaries and emoluments of members of th…



News Credibility Score: 99%