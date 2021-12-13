Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Federal Govt. Has No Business Conducting Marriages; Federal Marriage Registries Illegal And Invalid — Court
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Federal Govt. Has No Business Conducting Marriages; Federal Marriage Registries Illegal And Invalid — Court

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Banky W calls Adesua ‘baby mama’ as court declares marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry as illegal Yaba Left Online:
Banky W calls Adesua ‘baby mama’ as court declares marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry as illegal
A Federal High Court has given a verdict that all marriages conducted by the Ikoyi marriage registry are illegal and invalid. Gist Reel:
A Federal High Court has given a verdict that all marriages conducted by the Ikoyi marriage registry are illegal and invalid.
Banky W calls Adesua ‘baby mama’ as court declares marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry as illegal Naija Parrot:
Banky W calls Adesua ‘baby mama’ as court declares marriages conducted at Ikoyi registry as illegal
Banky W Calls Adesua ‘Baby Mama’ as Court Declares Their Marriages as Illegal Gist Lovers:
Banky W Calls Adesua ‘Baby Mama’ as Court Declares Their Marriages as Illegal
Court Declares All Marriages conducted by the Ikoyi Marriage Registry illegal and Invalid Daily Info:
Court Declares All Marriages conducted by the Ikoyi Marriage Registry illegal and Invalid


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Insecurity: 2022 will be very challenging, IGP alerts police managers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 UPDATED: Man United to play PSG in Champions League last 16 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 More killings in Nigeria as bandits extinguish 10 lives in fresh Plateau attack - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Kim Kardashian finally passes the Baby Bar exams after failing three times - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Sylvester: Falana asks police to invite Olunloyo over ‘reckless allegation’ - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info