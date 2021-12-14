Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari
Daily Trust
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says expecting President Muhamadu Buhari to do anything more than what he has done is akin to…
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari – Obasanjo To Nigerians
Information Nigeria:
Obasanjo To Nigerians: Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari
The Herald:
Expecting more from Buhari like "whipping a dead horse" - Obasanjo tells Nigerians
Kanyi Daily:
"Buhari Has Done His Best, Don't Expect More From Him" - Obasanjo Tells Nigerians
Naija News:
2023: Buhari Can’t Do More Than His Ability – Obasanjo
Tori News:
Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari - Obasanjo Tells Nigerians
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
21 hours ago
5
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
7
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
17 hours ago
9
CBN earmarks N41bn through Heritage Bank for Dry Season wheat projects’ farming -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
10
Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB -
The Nation,
1 day ago
