Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari
News photo Daily Trust  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says expecting President Muhamadu Buhari to do anything more than what he has done is akin to…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari – Obasanjo To Nigerians Naija Loaded:
Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari – Obasanjo To Nigerians
Obasanjo To Nigerians: Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari Information Nigeria:
Obasanjo To Nigerians: Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari
Expecting more from Buhari like "whipping a dead horse" - Obasanjo tells Nigerians The Herald:
Expecting more from Buhari like "whipping a dead horse" - Obasanjo tells Nigerians
"Buhari Has Done His Best, Don Kanyi Daily:
"Buhari Has Done His Best, Don't Expect More From Him" - Obasanjo Tells Nigerians
2023: Buhari Can’t Do More Than His Ability – Obasanjo Naija News:
2023: Buhari Can’t Do More Than His Ability – Obasanjo
Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari - Obasanjo Tells Nigerians Tori News:
Don’t Expect Anything More From Buhari - Obasanjo Tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
7 UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 17 hours ago
9 CBN earmarks N41bn through Heritage Bank for Dry Season wheat projects’ farming - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
10 Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB - The Nation, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info