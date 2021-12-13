Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video)



Many travellers are feared killed and scores abducted when bandits opened fire on travellers along the busy Kaduna-Zaria highway.







The Linda Ikeji Blog - Sani Dogara, one of the travellers killedMany travellers are feared killed and scores abducted when bandits opened fire on travellers along the busy Kaduna-Zaria highway.The



News Credibility Score: 99%