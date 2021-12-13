Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Centre for Democracy asks President Buhari to sign Electoral bill 2021
Daily Post  - The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill, 2021, into law.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Electoral Bill: CDD urges President Buhari’s assent The Guardian:
Electoral Bill: CDD urges President Buhari’s assent
Assenting to electoral bill will be Buhari’s legacy for Nigerian people – CDD Sundiata Post:
Assenting to electoral bill will be Buhari’s legacy for Nigerian people – CDD
Dear President Buhari, please sign this electoral bill into law [Pulse Editor Pulse Nigeria:
Dear President Buhari, please sign this electoral bill into law [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
CDD asks President Buhari to assent Electoral Bill The Point:
CDD asks President Buhari to assent Electoral Bill
Why Buhari Must Sign Electoral Amendment Bill - Saraki Global Village Extra:
Why Buhari Must Sign Electoral Amendment Bill - Saraki


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Omicron: We've initiated diplomatic steps for UK, others to reverse travel ban ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
7 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
8 Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
9 Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info