Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian man sentenced to 175yrs imprisonment for duping American over $600k
Yaba Left Online
- A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced a man, Vincent Ayigor who scammed an American of over $600k, to 175 years imprisonment.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Nigerian Man Sentenced To 175 Years Imprisonment For Duping American Over $600K
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man sentenced to 175yrs imprisonment for duping American over $600k
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man sentenced to 175yrs imprisonment for duping American over $600k
Naija News:
Nigerian Man Sentenced to 175 Years For Duping American
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal -
The Dabigal Blog,
18 hours ago
4
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
5
Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
6
Nigerian man, 35, stabbed to death by friend during argument in India (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami -
Daily Times,
18 hours ago
8
Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister -
AIT,
9 hours ago
9
Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari -
Daily Trust,
17 hours ago
10
Lagos mechanic allegedly killed by policemen invited to settle an issue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
