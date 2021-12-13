Post News
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes"- Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes at a church's thanksgiving service (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed his colleague, Yul Edochie, for stepping on Naira notes at a church's thanksgiving over the weekend.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes" – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie over church thanksgiving video
Page One:
Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes at a church’s thanksgiving service
My Celebrity & I:
“You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes”- Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes at a church’s thanksgiving service
Naija Parrot:
“You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie over church thanksgiving video
Kemi Filani Blog:
'This is a national shame' Actor Uche Maduagwu drags Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes amidst presidential ambition
Tori News:
You Want To Become President Yet No Fit Respect Our Naira Notes - Uche Maduagwu Slams Yul Edochie For Stepping On Naira Notes At A Church
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
EXCLUSIVE: Defence Chief Leo Irabor orders 50 Generals to exit Nigerian military -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
5
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Navy intercepts vessel carrying 4,402 barrels of illegal crude oil in Bayelsa -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
8
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC -
The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago
9
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
10
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
20 hours ago
