Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DID YOU KNOW? In 1984, Buhari Military Regime Jailed Bisi Akande For 42 Years Over ‘Corruption’
The Nigeria Lawyer  - On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari described Bisi Akande, former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a “perfect public officer” with whom he could go into the jungle.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bisi Akande and his book of gaps Nigerian Tribune:
Bisi Akande and his book of gaps
The Cable:
Ayo Adebanjo: Akande is tied to Tinubu's apron strings...
Adebanjo Explodes: Akande a Political Neophyte, Fabulist The News:
Adebanjo Explodes: Akande a Political Neophyte, Fabulist
Autobiography: You are lying, Afenifere Leader Adebanjo slams Bisi Akande The Eagle Online:
Autobiography: You are lying, Afenifere Leader Adebanjo slams Bisi Akande
Akande is tied to Tinubu’s apron strings, he’s a political neophyte – Ayo Adebanjo Nigerian Eye:
Akande is tied to Tinubu’s apron strings, he’s a political neophyte – Ayo Adebanjo
Bisi Akande ‘Too Junior For Me To..’, Adebanjo Bombs Ex-Governor The New Diplomat:
Bisi Akande ‘Too Junior For Me To..’, Adebanjo Bombs Ex-Governor
Bisi Akande Is A Liar Says Chief Ayo Adebanjo Observers Times:
Bisi Akande Is A Liar Says Chief Ayo Adebanjo


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 22 hours ago
4 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
5 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 11 hours ago
6 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 8 hours ago
9 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 13 hours ago
10 Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info