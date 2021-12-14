Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Femi Fani-Kayode arrives court for his arraignment over alleged forgery of medical report (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Femi Fani-Kayode was pictured arriving court today for his arraignment before Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe of Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja over forgery of medical report.
Back in
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
EFCC drags Fani-Kayode to court over fake medical report
Vanguard News:
Alleged forgery: arraignment of Fani-Kayode stalled
The Guardian:
EFCC drags Fani-Kayode to court over fake medical report
Sahara Reporters:
Anti-graft Agency, @officialEFCC Drags Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) To Court Over Alleged Fake Medical Report
The Nation:
Alleged forgery: arraignment of Fani-Kayode stalled
Yaba Left Online:
Femi Fani-Kayode arrives court for his arraignment over alleged forgery of medical report (photos)
Independent:
Fani-Kayode Docked For Alleged Forgery
The News Guru:
Arraignment of Fani-Kayode for alleged forgery stalled
News Wire NGR:
EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode over forged medical report
The Eagle Online:
EFCC drags Fani-Kayode to court over fake medical report
Top Naija:
Fani-Kayode in court again over medical report forgery [PHOTOS]
News Break:
Fank-Kayode In Court Over 'Fake' Medical Report
Prompt News:
Alleged forgery: arraignment of Fani-Kayode stalled
PM News:
Fani-Kayode arraigned for 'forging' medical reports - P.M. News
Screen Gist:
EFCC Drags Fani-Kayode To Court Over Fake Medical Report
Naija News:
EFCC Drags Fani-Kayode Before Lagos Court
Global Village Extra:
EFCC Drags Fani-Kayode To Court Over Fabricated Medical Report
Instablog 9ja:
EFCC takes Fmr Minister of Aviation, Fani-Kayode, to court over fake medical report
Kemi Filani Blog:
EFCC drags Fani-Kayode to court for forging medical report
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
EXCLUSIVE: Defence Chief Leo Irabor orders 50 Generals to exit Nigerian military -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Gunmen in military camouflage attack policemen beside Abia command, kill one -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal -
The Dabigal Blog,
8 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
7
Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
New Champions League last-16 draw revealed - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Real Madrid and Inter Milan vs Liverpool -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
UK records first Omicron death as the new coronavirus variant accounts for 4 in 10 cases in London -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
