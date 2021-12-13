Post News
News at a Glance
20-year-old son of popular South African polygamist plans to marry his two girlfriends
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 20-year-old South African man, Mpumelelo Mseleku, is planning to marry his two girlfriends, Vuyokazi Nciweni and Nompumelelo Makhanya.
Mpumelelo is the son of Musa
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
20-year-old son of popular South African polygamist set to marry his two girlfriends
Yaba Left Online:
20-year-old son of popular South African polygamist plans to marry his two girlfriends
Within Nigeria:
20-year-old son of popular South African polygamist plans to marry his two girlfriends
Naija Parrot:
20-year-old son of popular South African polygamist plans to marry his two girlfriends
Tori News:
20-year-old Son Of Popular South African Polygamist Set To Marry His Two Girlfriends
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
3
Omicron: We've initiated diplomatic steps for UK, others to reverse travel ban ― FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
4
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal -
The Dabigal Blog,
13 hours ago
7
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC -
The Eagle Online,
11 hours ago
8
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
23 hours ago
9
Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
