Gunmen kidnap mother of Kogi governor’s chief of staff
News photo The Guardian  - Gunmen have abducted the mother of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Abdulkarim Asuku, in Kogi State. Seriya Raji, the victim was reported to have been abducted from her residence on Monday evening at IneseOvakere New Layout in Nagazi ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

