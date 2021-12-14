Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS, Police force protesters off the streets of Katsina
Daily Trust  - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police have dispersed protesters who trooped to the streets of Katsina to register their grievances over the spate of killings in the state and other parts country.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Salone:
UPDATE !!!: Killings: DSS, Police Force Protesters Off The Streets Of Katsina (Photo)
Nigeria: Protests in Katsina over insecurity, DSS, Police force protesters off the streets Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Protests in Katsina over insecurity, DSS, Police force protesters off the streets
Killings: DSS, Police Force Protesters Off The Streets Of Katsina (Photo) Tori News:
Killings: DSS, Police Force Protesters Off The Streets Of Katsina (Photo)


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
5 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 8 hours ago
6 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
8 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 10 hours ago
9 Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos mechanic allegedly killed by policemen invited to settle an issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info