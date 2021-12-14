Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My female colleagues are always fighting over the same men" – Media Personality, Moet Abebe
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Media personality and actress, Moet Abebe, has alleged that her female colleagues fight over the same men.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Media Personality, Moet Abebe says her female colleagues are always fighting over the same men Page One:
Media Personality, Moet Abebe says her female colleagues are always fighting over the same men
OAP Moet Abebe exposes colleagues who fight for the same men Ripples Nigeria:
OAP Moet Abebe exposes colleagues who fight for the same men
OAP Moet Abebe says her colleagues fight over the same men and gigs. Pulse Nigeria:
OAP Moet Abebe says her colleagues fight over the same men and gigs.
“My female colleagues are always fighting over the same men” – Media Personality, Moet Abebe Naija Parrot:
“My female colleagues are always fighting over the same men” – Media Personality, Moet Abebe
My female colleagues are always f!ghting over the same men— Media Personality, Moet Abebe Instablog 9ja:
My female colleagues are always f!ghting over the same men— Media Personality, Moet Abebe
My Female Colleagues Are Always Fighting Over The Same Men – Media Personality, Moet Abebe Tori News:
My Female Colleagues Are Always Fighting Over The Same Men – Media Personality, Moet Abebe


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Buhari regime lied to Nigerians, we gave Air Peace all three slots it requested: UAE - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
3 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 16 hours ago
5 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Nigerian man, 35, stabbed to death by friend during argument in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
9 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 7 hours ago
10 Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info