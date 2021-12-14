Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two bandits killed in gunfight with police in Kaduna
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two bandits have been killed in a gunfight with police officers, after being intercepted by operatives attached to Mopol 47 Zaria who were on patrol around Riheyi village within Fatika d

22 hours ago
